Georgia deputy's family loses home in fire

By WSBTV

Kyle and Darla Hinton (GoFundMe)

By WSBTV

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County sheriff’s deputy and his family are trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after they lost everything in a house fire earlier this week.

Kyle Hilton is a deputy and school resource officer in Carroll County, but he’s currently out of work because of a knee injury his family says he suffered while on duty.

On Thursday, Kyle and Darla Hilton’s house caught fire and everything inside burned. Luckily, the couple and their four children are safe.

Family members say all that the Hilton family has after the fire are a few changes of clothes that were already in the car.

The West Georgia First Responders non-profit has set up a way for the community to donate to the Hilton family.

All of the money raised through the donation link will go directly to the Hilton family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

