Georgia deputy hit, killed by Alabama police officer during chase with stolen car driver

LANETT, Ala. — A Georgia deputy has died after an Alabama police officer ran the deputy over during a chase, according to Alabama officials.

The chase and crash happened on Interstate 85 on Thursday morning. Lanett, Alabama police confirmed the chase started in Georgia involving a driver of the stolen car.

The chase entered Alabama, where it ended with a Lanett Police Officer running over the deputy. Officials have not released the deputy’s name or which agency the deputy worked for.

“Our heartfelt condolences are sent to the family and department. Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police confirmed the stolen car driver is in custody, but have not released the driver’s name or charges.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation.

