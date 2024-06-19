Georgia Dept. of Agriculture issues warning not to sell, use certain pesticide over extra ingredient

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture is warning farmers not to buy, sell or use a certain pesticide due to a contamination issue they say may damage crops.

According to GDA, the Agricultural Inputs Division has issued a “stop sale” order on Midash Forte Insecticide after lab tests showed Batch TX433 was contaminated with herbicides.

Midash Forte is a commonly used insecticide, according to GDA, so they’re urging farmers to check their pesticide supplies and stop using Midash Forte Insecticide Batch TX433.

The GDA said the insecticide with EPA Reg. No.83529-6 was the affected batch.

Tests of this type are performed routinely by the GDA’s Laboratory Division to make sure products are of the right quality and that labels are accurate.

“Several lab tests of Midash Forte Insecticide Batch TX433 showed varying amounts of Triclopyr, and in some samples 2,4-D, when the label indicates only one active ingredient – Imidacloprid,” GDA said in the announcement.

Customers who bought Midash Forte Insecticide (EPA Reg. No.83529-6) Batch TX433 can contact the manufacturer, Sharda USA, LLC., for more information.