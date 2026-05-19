Georgia Department of Public Health confirms 3 new measles cases

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed three new measles cases involving members of a metro Atlanta family.

Health officials said the family members were not vaccinated and had recently traveled internationally.

Officials said the family was not infectious while traveling, but investigators are now working to identify people who may have been exposed after the individuals returned home and developed symptoms.

Including the three new cases, Georgia has confirmed five measles cases so far in 2026.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the MMR vaccine is safe and effective and can help prevent measles, mumps and rubella.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children receive their first MMR vaccine dose between 12 and 15 months old and a second dose between four and six years old.

Health officials are urging anyone experiencing measles symptoms to contact a healthcare provider.

“People with measles symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately. DO NOT go to the doctor’s office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without first calling to let them know about your symptoms. Healthcare providers who suspect measles in a patient should notify public health immediately,” Georgia Department of Public Health officials said.