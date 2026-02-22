Second measles case reported in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Health has reported a new measles case in Georgia.

According to officials, the case involves an unvaccinated individual in Bryan County.

This person has not traveled internationally, but did recently travel out of the state.

The Georgia Department of Health is notifying those who may have come in contact with the virus or who may have an increased risk of contracting it.

This is the second Georgia measles case in 2026. The first case was reported in January.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, Georgia had 10 confirmed measles cases in 2025.