Georgia Department of Health reports increase in flu-related deaths

By WSB Radio News Staff
Flu Season Health officials say we’re likely to see another severe flu season because of lagging vaccinations and a new mutated strain. (PHOTO: Handout)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Alarming numbers show the increase in flu-related deaths in Georgia in 2025.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, new numbers show 12 flu-related deaths. The hospitalizations reported last week also saw a big increase, with more than 500 people in the hospital with the flu.

Doctors have also been warning about a “super flu” circulating during the winter season.

There is currently moderate flu activity in Georgia, according to CDC surveillance maps.

Doctors are urging people to take precautions over the holidays. If you are sick, make sure you stay home in an effort not to infect others.

