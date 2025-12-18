Doctors warn of super flu circulating this winter season

ATLANTA — Doctors are warning of a “super flu” circulating this year--it’s more resistant to this year’s flu vaccine than other strains.

This variant is called “subclade K.”

About a half a dozen states are seeing high flu activity right now.

There is currently moderate flu activity in Georgia, according to CDC surveillance maps.

While this year’s vaccine is not a great match for the vaccine, it still will help cut hospital visits for children.

The vaccine appears to be less effective in adults, but can still offer some protection.

Doctors are urging people to take precautions over the holidays. If you are sick stay home in an effort not to infect others.