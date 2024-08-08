Local

Georgia corrections officer arrested for domestic violence

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia corrections officer was arrested on Wednesday for domestic violence, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said it arrested 52-year-old Ronnie Banks of Bowersville, who had been working at Jackson County Jail.

On April 29, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at a home in Pendergrass.

Banks is being charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Banks was booked into Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-367-8718 or 706-367-3784 (for anonymous tips) or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.


