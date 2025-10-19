Local

Georgia construction projects keep moving despite federal government shutdown

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — The ongoing federal government shutdown is not halting Georgia’s road and infrastructure work. Construction crews remain active across the state this weekend, with orange barrels and cones still marking work zones.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, the state continues to receive federal dollars for construction projects through the Federal Highway Trust Fund, a funding source approved every five years.

McMurry told the State Transportation Board that means there’s no immediate impact on projects already receiving federal money. “The things keep moving,” he said.

However, McMurry cautioned that while current projects are unaffected, no new federal authorizations can happen until Congress passes a budget. “We’re not panicking yet, but I do want to point to the fire alarm on the wall, we know where it is if we need to pull it,” he said.

He added that Georgia may need to “throttle back” on new highway contracts if the shutdown continues for an extended period. Still, McMurry noted the state is accustomed to operating on IOUs from the federal government and remains confident ongoing projects will proceed without interruption.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story

