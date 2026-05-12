Georgia agriculture officials recruiting HBCU students for industry careers

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture is partnering with students at historically Black colleges and universities as part of an effort to attract more workers to Georgia’s agriculture industry.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said the department is working to introduce students to career opportunities across the agriculture field.

“We need to work towards giving opportunities and showcasing those opportunities to young men and women who may be interested in agriculture and getting them involved,” Harper said.

State agriculture officials said nearly 65% of Georgia farmers are over the age of 55, while just 7% are under 35.

Harper said the industry could face a workforce crisis in the coming years if more young people do not enter the field.

“These conversations are about showcasing what opportunities are available, and how agriculture throughout the variety of career fields that there are,” Harper said.

Officials said jobs are available in areas including crops, livestock, medicine and finance.