GDOT asks for feedback about proposal for passenger rail line connecting Atlanta to Savannah

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has asked for public input regarding a proposed rail line that connects two Georgia cities.

GDOT is asking the public for feedback on the proposal to build a passenger rail line connecting Atlanta to Savannah called the Atlanta-Savannah Intercity Passenger Rail Project.

Phillip Peevy with GDOT previously said the study evaluated the feasibility of the project, possible routes, stations, and operators for the passenger service.

“After the completion of this study, there is no additional funding allocated for any future steps or phases,” Peevy said.

Kaycee Mertz with GDOT previously said the proposed rail line could be a major economic driver and could radically change the route between Atlanta, Savannah, and several cities in between.

While the public input is a great start for the proposal, there is no guarantees this project will become a reality.

The online survey asks the public about their travel habits.

You can submit feedback on the GDOT website.