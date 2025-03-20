GDOT asking public for feedback about proposed passenger rail line connecting Atlanta and Savannah

ATLANTA, GA — Could a train ride between Atlanta and Savannah become a reality? That’s the focus of a new study from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT is asking the public for feedback on a proposal to build a passenger rail line between Atlanta and Savannah. Phillip Peevy with GDOT says their study evaluates the feasibility of the project.

The study will review possible routes, stations, and operators for the passenger service. He says they also hope it can double as a freight line.

The project is purely in the planning phase. There’s no guarantee right now that it will be built.

Kaycee Mertz with GDOT says it could be a major economic driver and could radically change the route between Atlanta, Savannah, and several cities in between the destinations.

“The purpose of the project is to establish a safe, reliable, high capacity, and resilient inner city passenger rail service.”

You can submit feedback on the GDOT website.