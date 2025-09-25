GBI investigating after Cobb Parkway police chase ends in gunfire, driver dead

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms it was called to assist after a police chase in Cobb County ended with gunfire Thursday afternoon.

The Georgia State Patrol says troopers attempted to stop a driver for a window tint violation on Cobb Parkway near Spring Road. The driver initially stopped, then fled the scene.

Witness Clarence Hester, who was at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Spring Road, described the moments during the chase.

“I feel someone hit my vehicle. I turn around and see a car, trying to get in between me and the other car to the right side of me, and then I see Georgia State Patrol come in front to block in the vehicle, and next thing I know, I start hearing gunfire,” Hester said.

Hester says the man ran and then he heard gunshots.

“At that time, I’m trying to duck to keep from getting hit by a stray bullet,” he recalled.

The Georgia State Patrol says the driver of the fleeing car was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was injured.

Yellow police tape still is blocking the southbound lanes of Cobb Parkway as GBI investigators continue collecting evidence from the scene.

Police activity is blocking all lanes of Cobb Pkwy SB at Spring Rd / Circle 75 Pkwy. Please use alternative routes. #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/64euceOXWu — Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) September 25, 2025

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.