GBI identifies suspect in Carroll County deputy shooting

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County sheriff’s deputy is still in critical condition in the ICU after being shot on Tuesday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is releasing new details about what led up to Deputy Taylor Bristow being shot.

Bristow and another deputy were serving a warrant on Don Rich Dr. around 8:30 a.m. when they knocked on 40-year-old Christopher Bly’s door. Bly ran back into the home and the deputies chased him.

Bly pulled out a gun and fired, shooting himself and Bristow. Bly was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While searching Bly’s home, the GBI found child porn.

Bristow previously served as a police officer in Waycross and a Ware County sheriff’s deputy.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told Mims that Bristow remains in a holding pattern and continues to be monitored by doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital.

His wife, Lyssa Bristow, shared a statement through the sheriff’s office social media expressing her gratitude to the community.

“We see everything and we feel everything. The love, the prayers, the thoughts, the well wishes.

We are fighting the good fight and APPRECIATE every little and big thing. It’s does not go without notice.

I love you all and my words will never be able to form a true statement of what I feel inside. My heart is in a thousand pieces right now and I wish I had good news and a true update, but we are not out of the woods yet and we need all the love, prayers and well wishes to continue! God is good and he is in control!”

— Mrs. Lyssa Bristow