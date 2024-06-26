GBI identifies murder suspect in DeKalb County shot by U.S. Marshals fugitive task force

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a murder suspect who was shot by members of U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

The shooting happened near Rockbridge Road and Memorial Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The GBI identified the suspect as 32-year-old Kevin Barton, a man from Massachusetts who was wanted for murder.

The GBI said the man was shot and injured, but no deputies or officers at the scene were.

According to state officials, the incident started around 1:15 p.m. when Task Force Officers were searching for Barton.

Members of the task force found Barton and deputies tried to arrest him, but he ran away and pulled a gun out, raising it toward a deputy.

Another deputy fired, shooting Barton. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, according to the GBI.

The DeKalb County Police Department will be filing additional charges against Barton for the incident, the GBI said.



