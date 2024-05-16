GBI identifies man who died after shooting three Atlanta police officers

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the name of a man who shot three Atlanta police officers before he was shot and killed over the weekend.

Investigators say Claudy Pierre Jules, 41, was shot on Saturday and died from his injuries at the Desoto Ave. SW scene.

Officers were called to nearby Fairbanks Street after 911 callers reported a man, later identified as Jules, was walking around in the area with a gun.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Scheirbaum said that Jules was armed with a knife and a gun and officers struggled with him before shots were fired.

The GBI says one of the officers tackled Jules after he pulled out his gun. Officers fired at Jules after hearing what sounded like a gunshot.

Three officers were shot in the incident and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. One was shot in the arm, another in the leg and the third was grazed. All three are expected to make a full recovery.

On Tuesday, APD officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Officers Darien Tabor and Charles Smith had undergone surgery and were still in the hospital recovering.

Officer Jason Hodge was treated at the hospital and released on Sunday.

©2024 Cox Media Group