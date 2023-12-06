Gainesville High School baseball player hit in the head has been declared brain-dead

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville High School baseball player who was hit in the head by a bat has been declared brain-dead, according to his doctors.

Jeremy Medina has been in critical condition since Nov. 20 after an accident at the school’s batting cages.

“As a player followed through on his swing, Jeremy leaned into the net and was struck in the head,” said Gainesville High School Principal Jamie Green. “There is no horseplay, no misconduct, and no intent.”

On Wednesday, doctors announced in a news conference Medina has been declared brain-dead and will be an organ donor.

Jeremy’s family said their son had a scholarship offer to play baseball in college and dreamed of playing professionally.

The community rallied around Jeremy after the accident, painting a field at the high school as well as rocks on campus with the phrase “Pray for Jeremy.” The phrase was even featured on a billboard.

There were outpourings of support and prayers from rival teams.

Family members said there will be an honor walk for Jeremy in the coming days.

Gainesville High School says they will look into the safety operations for the baseball facility to see if changes are needed.









