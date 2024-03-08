GA veteran who appeared in Netflix crime series shot to death, police say

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A man has been arrested in the death of a Georgia veteran who also appeared in a Netflix documentary.

John Lowden Jr., 38, was gunned down last week in Augusta. According to WJCL, he was a special forces weapons sergeant in the Army and did six tours in Afghanistan. He held the rank of sergeant first class at the end of his service.

He also appeared in a short Netflix series about his bodybuilder mother, Sally McNeil, who was accused of killing her second husband. The three-part series, “Killer Sally,” came out in 2022.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Robert Ward was arrested in Lowden’s death. He’s been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Ward is homeless and known to visit hotels around the area where Lowden was found, WJCL reports.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to give Lowden a soldier’s burial.

“He deserves a Viking funeral. I want to send him off with the full Honors he deserves. Semper Fidelis,” Sally McNeil wrote.

McNeil was convicted of second-degree murder in 1996 and was released in 2020.

Lowden will be buried next weekend at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in South Carolina.