GA Sec. of State pushes back on voting disinformation claims of man voting with multiple IDs

ATLANTA — Just days ahead of 2024 Election Day, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is pushing back on claims that a video of an immigrant voting several times with multiple IDs is real.

In a X post on Thursday night, Secretary Brad Raffensperger said the video is “obviously fake” and “likely a production of Russian troll farms.”

Raffensperger followed up his social media post with a full statement.

“This is false and is an example of targeted disinformation we’ve seen in this and other elections. It is likely foreign interference attempting to sow discord and chaos on the eve of the 2024 Presidential election.”

A statement released from the Secretary of State’s Office said they were working to “combat this and identify the origin of it” while working with federal and state partners.

“As Americans, we can’t let our enemies use lies to divide us and undermine faith in our institutions - or each other,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger’s office also asked that “Elon Musk and the leadership of other social media platforms to take this down.”