GA mother charged in murder-for-hire plot against estranged husband in Bahamas gets bond revoked

BAHAMAS — A Georgia mother accused of hiring a hitman to kill her estranged husband is back behind bars in the Bahamas.

A judge revoked the bail for Lindsay Shiver and one of her alleged accomplices after they spoke to “Good Morning America” about their case.

In 2023, police arrested Shiver, then-boyfriend Terrence Bethel, and his friend Faron Newbold for plotting to kill her estranged husband, Robert Shiver.

The Shivers met in college at Auburn University and Robert Shiver briefly played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. The couple had been going through a divorce and had a confrontation outside their Georgia home weeks before her arrest.

In an interview with ABC News earlier this month, Bethel said they never planned on killing anyone.

“No, nobody ever wanted him dead,” Bethel said. “I’m definitely not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and Faylo is not guilty of being a hired hitman either.”

Now that interview is one of the reasons why a judge revoked bond for both Shiver and Bethel. Court documents state that Shiver and Bethel had an agreement with ABC News that the interview would not air until the trial finished.

“Having reviewed the Good Morning America Interview this Court is of the view that this is a blatant disregard for the Court’s leniency and indulgence. This cannot and will not be tolerated,” Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson wrote.

The judge also cited Shiver’s location for revoking her bond. Shiver was allowed to return to the U.S. if she stayed at her parents’ home in Alabama and if she agreed to not step foot in Georgia unless it was for a divorce hearing.

However, Shiver left Alabama “multiple times without prior notification or approval from the court,” according to court documents.

The final factor in Shiver’s bond getting revoked was safety concerns. Shiver called the police to report that her new boyfriend tried to strangle her. She filed for a protective order.

‘The Court is also of the view that revoking the Respondent- Mrs. Shivers- bail will be taking her out of harm’s way,” Cheryl Grant-Thompson wrote.

Lindsay Shiver, Bethel and Newbold have all pleaded not guilty to their charges. The trial is scheduled for sometime in 2025.