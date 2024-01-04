Ga. man burned over 75% of his body after trying to open bag of chips with a lighter, officials say

DALTON, Ga. — A 75-year-old Georgia man burned over 75% of his body after he tried to open a bag of chips with a lighter, authorities say.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Sir Lancelot Place in Dalton around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the man, who hasn’t been identified, used a lighter to open a bag of chips when he wasn’t able to open the bag with his hands.

While he tried to open the bag, as he sat in his recliner, police say the man accidentally set himself on fire.

Maintenance workers used a hose to control the recliner fire. The man was rushed to a Chattanooga hospital with third-degree burns over 75% of his body. He was later taken to a burn center.

His current condition has not been released.

Chips are said to be highly flammable because of their oil content.

