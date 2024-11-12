GA 7-year-old dies after falling off back of SUV

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-year-old boy died in an accident after troopers say he fell off the back of an SUV in middle Georgia.

Georgia State Patrol received a call around 6:20 p.m. Friday about the accident in Bleckley County. Investigators say the boy was holding onto the back of a Ford Expedition SUV that had left a house in the area.

GSP said the driver only got a “short distance” when the boy fell off. It all happened “without the driver knowing he was ever there,” according to troopers. Bleckley County Sheriff Daniel Cape said he doesn’t believe any charges will be filed.

“As a community, this is a time to come together, mourn, and support the family, not just today but in the coming weeks and months, as this is not a burden to try to carry alone,” Cape said.

GSP and the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office did not release the victim’s name. His aunt shared a GoFundMe identifying him as Mitchell Holiday.

“I’m making this GoFundMe on the behalf of his mother for funeral expenses. Any amount is appreciated and all donations will go to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home,” Alexius Woodfaulk wrote.

Mitchell attended Bleckley County Primary School. His teachers said they will remember Mitchell’s “bright spirit, sweet nature, and incredible work ethic.”

The school will have resources available for families and staff.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and all who knew this beautiful child.”

You can click here to donate to the family.