Funeral scheduled for Georgia woman kept on life support after being declared brain dead

ATLANTA, Ga. — A celebration of life has been scheduled for a Georgia woman who was who remained on life support to deliver her baby after being declared brain dead by doctors.

The listing on the Levett Funeral Home website shows the funeral for 31-year-old Adriana Smith is set for Saturday, June 28 at Noon at Fairfield Baptist Church on Redan Road in Lithonia.

Smith was found unresponsive and declared brain dead on Feb. 19 after complaining about a headache weeks prior, according to the GoFundMe page.

Smith was nine weeks pregnant when she was admitted to Emory University Hospital. However, due to expecting her child, she was kept on life support due to Georgia’s heart beat law.

Baby Chance was recently delivered and expected to survive. Her family recently decided to have Smith taken off life support.

More than $424,000 was raised on the GoFundMe page.

Smith’s case has led to a new debate over Georgia’s abortion law.