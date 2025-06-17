Local

Georgia woman kept on life support has delivered her baby

By WSB Radio News Staff
Emory University Hospital Georgia woman kept on life support has delivered her baby. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — A metro Atlanta woman who had been put on life support since February delivered her baby by an emergency c-section on Friday, June 13.

The family of 31-year-old Adriana Smith says the baby is named Chance. He weighs about one pound and 13 ounces. Baby Chance is expected to survive.

The family decided to have Smith taken off life support today.

She was nine weeks pregnant when she was admitted to the Emory University Hospital.

Smith’s case has led to a new debate over Georgia’s abortion law.

