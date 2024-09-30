Georgia judge rules to overturn state’s heartbeat abortion law

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County State Supreme Court judge has ruled that the state’s heartbeat abortion law violates that state’s constitution, making the law illegal.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney handed down his ruling Monday afternoon after the Georgia Supreme Court sent the case back to Fulton County nearly a year ago to address each part of the law and determine its constitutionality.

The heartbeat abortion law has been in legal battles since Gov. Brian Kemp first signed it in 2019.

The courts made several key rulings on the law in 2022.