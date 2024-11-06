Local

Funeral plans announced for Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus

By WSBTV

Bernie Marcus FILE - Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus appears on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," with anchor Neil Cavuto, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew/AP)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — The funeral plans have been announced for Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus.

The self-made billionaire and philanthropist died on Tuesday morning. He was 95.

A funeral service will be held for Marcus at The Temple in midtown Atlanta on Thursday at 1 p.m., according to Jewish Funeral Care officials.

Marcus made his fortune co-founding home improvement chain Home Depot, alongside Arthur Blank. He was a part of making it the largest home improvement retailer in the world.

But the man was just as well-known across the Atlanta metro as a philanthropist who donated hundreds of millions of dollars.

“This is my payback to America. And I’m doing it because I think if God put me on this Earth, this is one of the things I want to do with my life – is to help these kids,” Marcus told Channel 2 Action News.

Marcus said one person with one of the biggest impacts on his life was his mother.

“She said if you work hard, if you do the best you can, if you’re honest about what you do and you believe in yourself, you can be successful. And those words stayed with me all my life,” Marcus said.

The first two Home Depot stores opened in Atlanta in 1979.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!