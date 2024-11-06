Funeral plans announced for Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus

ATLANTA — The funeral plans have been announced for Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus.

The self-made billionaire and philanthropist died on Tuesday morning. He was 95.

A funeral service will be held for Marcus at The Temple in midtown Atlanta on Thursday at 1 p.m., according to Jewish Funeral Care officials.

Marcus made his fortune co-founding home improvement chain Home Depot, alongside Arthur Blank. He was a part of making it the largest home improvement retailer in the world.

But the man was just as well-known across the Atlanta metro as a philanthropist who donated hundreds of millions of dollars.

“This is my payback to America. And I’m doing it because I think if God put me on this Earth, this is one of the things I want to do with my life – is to help these kids,” Marcus told Channel 2 Action News.

Marcus said one person with one of the biggest impacts on his life was his mother.

“She said if you work hard, if you do the best you can, if you’re honest about what you do and you believe in yourself, you can be successful. And those words stayed with me all my life,” Marcus said.

The first two Home Depot stores opened in Atlanta in 1979.