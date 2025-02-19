Local

Funeral for HBCU Spelman math instructor Joycelyn Wilson tomorrow

By Sabrina Cupit
Joycelyn Wilson
By Sabrina Cupit

LAKE OCONEE, GA — The funeral for Jocelyn Nicole Wilson, the woman who died while boating with her fiancé on Lake Oconee, will be on Thursday, February 20. Wilson was 49-years-old.

She and Gary Jones vanished in a small boat February 8.

Her body was found the following day.  Wilson, who graduated from Mays High School in Atlanta, worked as a math instructor at HBCU Spelman College.

Her Celebration of Life ceremony will be Thursday morning at 11:00 at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Campbellton Road in Atlanta.

The search for Jones continues today. It had to be postponed for a while because of the rainy weather.

Sabrina Cupit

Sabrina Cupit

Midday News Anchor and Health Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!