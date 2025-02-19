Funeral for HBCU Spelman math instructor Joycelyn Wilson tomorrow

LAKE OCONEE, GA — The funeral for Jocelyn Nicole Wilson, the woman who died while boating with her fiancé on Lake Oconee, will be on Thursday, February 20. Wilson was 49-years-old.

She and Gary Jones vanished in a small boat February 8.

Her body was found the following day. Wilson, who graduated from Mays High School in Atlanta, worked as a math instructor at HBCU Spelman College.

Her Celebration of Life ceremony will be Thursday morning at 11:00 at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Campbellton Road in Atlanta.

The search for Jones continues today. It had to be postponed for a while because of the rainy weather.