Death investigation opens after woman’s body recovered from Lake Oconee, beloved coach still missing

LAKE OCONEE, GA — The Putnam County sheriff has opened a death investigation after the body of an Atlanta woman is recovered from Lake Oconee and her fiancée, a well-loved coach from an Atlanta school is still nowhere to be seen.

The body of Joycelyn Nicole Wilson was found Sunday after reports of an empty boat was idle near Wallace Dam. Wilson was a math instructor at Spelman College. She was 49-years-old.

She was on the boat with Gary Jones, a track and field coach at the Westminster Schools in Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is continuing to search for his body. Only a pair of his shoes have been recovered.

Jones was identified by Westminster School as one of their faculty members and coaches and said in a statement:

“Gary Jones is a beloved Westminster faculty member, coach, and parent. On Sunday, we received word from his family that Gary had gone missing while spending time at an area lake. Our entire community is praying for his safe return and his family during this difficult moment.”

The state crime lab is now conducting an autopsy for Wilson.

Sheriff Howard Sills is not providing details about Wilson’s death, but says it may be more than a simple drowning.