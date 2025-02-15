Search continues into seventh day for coach who went missing with his fiancé last weekend

LAKE OCONEE, GA — The search for Westminster Schools Track and Field Coach Gary Jones is now in its seventh day.

Search crews have now brought in at least one cadaver dog as they search for Jones. They’re hoping the dog is able to pick up on his scent.

The body of Jones’ fiancé, 49-year-old Joycelyn Nicole Wilson, was pulled from the water Sunday.

Investigators initially found their empty boat circling on the lake near Wallace Dam.

Weather permitting, the search resumes Saturday morning, but Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says it’s like finding a needle in a haystack.

Sills says people don’t realize just how large of a search area they are operating in, and the lake temperature could keep the body underwater for quite some time.

The sheriff says there are oddities in the case, in what he now calls a “death investigation.”