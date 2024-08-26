Funeral arrangements announced for Carroll County deputy killed in the line of duty

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has announced funeral arrangements for Investigator Taylor Bristow, who was shot while delivering a search warrant earlier this week.

Bristow, 30, of Carrollton, Georgia, “passed away as a hero in the line of duty on Friday, August 23, 2024,” CCSO officials said.

Hayden Bristow, Noah Bristow, Eli Patterson, Josh Murray, Clay Patterson, and Jeremy Barber will serve as pallbearers. Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. and members of law enforcement will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Bristow was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on July 2, 1994, the son of Robert Bristow and Shelly Murray Bristow.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Tommy Murray, Sr.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Mount Holly Church. Interment will follow in Kettle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Waycross, Georgia at a later date.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Melissa Harkins Bristow; children, Noah and Bella Brock; brothers, Hayden Bristow of Waycross, Noah Bristow of Alma, and sister, Raelyne Bristow of Waycross.

If interested, you can share your thoughts and memories on the guestbook here. Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.



