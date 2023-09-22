Fulton DA investigator accidentally discharges firearm, shoots self at courthouse

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed an investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office accidentally discharged her firearm at the courthouse Friday, shooting herself in the leg.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was alert, conscious and breathing after the shooting, a spokesman for the Atlanta Police Department said.

Responding officers said there is no active threat at the Central Avenue courthouse.

In a social media post on Friday, the sheriff’s office said, “The shooting was an accidental discharge by a Fulton County District Attorney’s Office investigator who wounded herself. She was not critically wounded.”

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that following the shooting, “a deputy rendered aid to the woman until paramedics arrived.”

The AJC’s Alexis Stevens adds that “the courthouse was not evacuated following the incident.” Read more here.

