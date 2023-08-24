Fulton D.A. files motion to move election interference trial to later this year

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender Thursday at the Fulton County Jail as part of the sweeping election interference indictment against Trump and 18 of his allies.

The former president faces 13 charges, including violating the Georgia RICO Act, accused of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set a 12 p.m. Friday deadline for Trump and the 18 other defendants to surrender at the jail. As of Wednesday night, nine defendants have turned themselves in, including several of Trump’s former attorneys and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed a motion to move the trial date of the 19 defendants named in the election interference probe to October 23, 2023.

She initially planned to try the case in March.

According to the motion, the change is related to defendant Kenneth Chesebro’s request for a speedy trial, which he filed on Wednesday.

Chesbro is one of 18 co-defendants of former President Donald Trump.