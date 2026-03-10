Fulton DA Fani Willis criticizes bill expanding power to discipline prosecutors

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is speaking out against legislation under the Gold Dome that could make it easier to discipline or remove prosecutors.

Supporters say the measure would add additional reasons a prosecutor could be disciplined or removed by a state oversight commission. They argue the bill is meant to ensure public confidence in the legal system.

Opponents, however, argue the measure is targeting Willis. She says the legislation will not affect how she does her job.

“If you think that you are going to impact me by threats, by legislation, or anything else you are not,” Willis said. “The people elected me to do a job and I am going to do it.”

The bill, which has advanced in the state Senate, would give the state oversight commission more power to discipline or remove a district attorney for alleged misconduct. That could include violations such as not complying with open records requests or showing undue bias or prejudice against someone being prosecuted.

Willis says her office is already following the law and believes the effort is political.

“All of a sudden we needed Daddy to tell us what to do; we needed Daddy to oversight us,” Willis said. “That hasn’t existed in 100 years, but all of a sudden it was necessary.”

She also criticized lawmakers for adding new rules governing prosecutors.

“What this legislature did was decide we’re going to put more rules, more things where we can interfere with who the people selected,” Willis said.

Willis also said she is not concerned about the legislation.

“I am not concerned by this, we are following the rules and doing what’s right, but it is interesting that for the first time in history when you have a lot of democrats in these seats, all of a sudden it’s a need for a lot of rules,” Willis said.

Supporters of the legislation maintain the proposal is about ensuring confidence in the justice system.

The measure still needs a vote in the Georgia House.

