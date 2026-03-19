Fulton County Jail preparing to launch new system to address security concerns

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Jail is set to get additional security measures as Sheriff Pat Labat announces a new system designed to prevent contraband and strengthen safety at the facility on Rice Street.

Labat is scheduled to host a press conference Thursday to unveil what the sheriff’s office calls a first-of-its-kind “drone as first responder” system.

The technology is aimed at addressing security concerns and stopping contraband from being delivered to the jail. Officials say the event will include a demonstration showing how the system works.

The announcement comes after the Fulton County Commission voted earlier this month to move forward with initiatives aimed at reducing the jail population.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.