New report calls overcrowding at Fulton County Jail an urgent issue

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A new report from the ACLU of Georgia is raising concerns about conditions inside the Fulton County Jail, calling the situation urgent and pointing to ongoing overcrowding.

Shruti Lakshmanan with the ACLU of Georgia says the group’s latest findings show little progress has been made in addressing dangerous overcrowding at the county lockup.

“Last year’s data still shows that hundreds of people were held beyond 90 days without being formally charged,” Lakshmanan said.

She says the report highlights the need for more diversions at the arrest stage, adding that prosecutors and judges play a critical role in reducing the jail population.

Lakshmanan says county leaders must act quickly to address the systemic causes of overcrowding.

“It is just very urgent that Fulton County officials revisit the systemic drivers of overcrowding and renew their efforts towards population reducing reforms,” she said.

The ACLU of Georgia is calling on Fulton County leaders to do more to address the issue, warning that hundreds of people continue to be held for extended periods without formal charges.

