Fulton County DA office employees to work from home for a few days following election night

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Employees of the the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office won’t be at work post-election as a security precaution. Instead they’ll be working from home.

District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat say that the sentencing of a man who made threats to them is just one reason.

Willis said she’s taking precautions in the three days following Election Day Tuesday for her staff, some of whom are prosecuting a controversial election interference case involving the 2020 presidential election.