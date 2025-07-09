Fulton County holding final public hearings today on proposed property tax increase

ATLANTA — Fulton County residents have two final opportunities today to weigh in on a proposed property tax increase that could raise annual bills by hundreds of dollars.

The Board of Commissioners is considering a 12.5% increase above the rollback millage rate, the rate that keeps revenue flat despite rising property values. Because property values are climbing across the county, any rate above the rollback is legally considered a tax increase and requires public hearings.

The proposed hike applies to all property owners, regardless of whether they claim a homestead exemption.

Public hearings are scheduled for 10am and 6pm today at the Fulton County Government Center Assembly Hall in downtown Atlanta.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the tax rate following the public comment period.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story