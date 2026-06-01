Fulton County chairman praises judge’s decision to unseal DOJ subpoenas

ATLANTA — Fulton County commission chairman Robb Pitts is applauding a federal judge’s decision to unseal information in a case involving the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case involves DOJ subpoenas seeking the names and personal information of workers and volunteers involved in Fulton County’s 2020 elections.

“I consider it to be a small victory for us. The case is not over by any means but, we’re concerned about transparency,” Pitts said.

Pitts said he believes the effort is an attempt to discourage election work and voting in Fulton County.

“If they’re afraid to work, if they’re afraid to vote, that diminishes the turnout and helps others,” Pitts said.

“We’re going to fight against that and we’re going to fight with everything we have to protect that personal information,” he said.

Both sides are filing briefs following a court hearing earlier this month.

This comes months after an FBI raid in January, when hundreds of boxes of ballots and other documents connected to the 2020 election were seized from the Fulton County elections office.