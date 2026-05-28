Fulton County election workers subpoenaed as DOJ revisits 2020 election

ATLANTA — Fulton County’s elections office is asking a judge to block subpoenas issued by the Department of Justice to poll workers involved in the 2020 election.

The subpoenas are part of a new effort by federal prosecutors to gather more information about ballot processing in Fulton County and determine whether there is any criminal activity tied to the 2020 election that should be examined.

Fulton County elections officials argue the subpoenas are an invasive fishing expedition and say the interviews could hurt participation in upcoming elections.

The latest action follows an FBI raid in January at a Fulton County elections warehouse where ballots and other documents from the 2020 election were seized.

The Justice Department says the information gathered from the interviews could help determine whether there is anything criminal investigators need to look into regarding the election.

Allegations of voter fraud in Fulton County have been investigated several times, and no evidence of wrongdoing has been found.

Despite the investigations and ballot recounts, President Donald Trump continues to insist he won Georgia in 2020, despite receiving more than 11,000 fewer votes than Joe Biden.

Trump later won Georgia by more than 100,000 votes in the 2024 election.

The renewed scrutiny also comes after a federal judge in Washington declined Thursday morning to block an executive order tightening mail-in voting rules.

The judge ruled a challenge brought by Democrats was premature because no action has been taken to carry out the order, which calls for citizenship verification measures and new ballot delivery requirements.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.