Fulton County approves tax rates, changes data center appraisal method

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Fulton County Board of Assessors has approved its tax rates for the year, including a new approach to appraising data centers.

The plan increases the county’s overall tax digest to $5 billion.

Board Chairman Lee Morris said each property owner will receive a notice of assessment on June 16 outlining new appraisals.

“Our appraisers looked at an income kind of approach of the data centers that’s based on the megawatts that generated out of it, ” Morris said.

He said property owners will have the option to appeal their assessments.

Morris said the changes could potentially generate about $46 million in additional revenue for county operations.

South Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts previously said the reassessments represent a major spike in property values.

“There are four or five properties that were originally valued at less than $100 million, combined. The new assessments will be in excess of $5 billion,” Pitts said.