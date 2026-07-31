Georgia challenged to get more out of ‘the best tight end room in college football’ by national medi

Much has been made about the Georgia wide receiver position and what the Bulldogs need from that group in 2026.

It’s a position group that is long on questions and short on proven contributors.

However, Georgia may be able to erase some of the doubt with its passing offense if its tight end room lives up to its potential.

“I think it’s the best tight end room in college football,” ESPN’s Cole Cubelic told DawgNation. “That’s another way to circumvent maybe not having these big boy X wide receivers that can go take over games. I think you’re gonna have multiple tight ends that can take over games at different points in time.”

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