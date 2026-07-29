National media dishes on Georgia offense entering 2026: ‘I kind of trust their evaluation’

There’s been a lot of chatter about the state of the Georgia offense entering the 2026 season.

The Bulldogs bring back quarterback Gunner Stockton, who finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting last season.

In addition to 24 touchdown passes, Stockton also ran for 10 touchdowns.

The running game shouldn’t be overlooked for Georgia, as the Bulldogs return their top four rushers from last season.

“You have a quarterback that gives you a run threat and a physical run threat at times,” ESPN’s Cole Cubelic told DawgNation at SEC Media Days. “I know you don’t want to live on that, but you have an offensive line that can be dominant. I think it’s the best offensive line in the SEC going into the season.”

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