Fulton County data center appraisals expected to surge

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County is expected to update appraisals of data centers, a move that could significantly increase county tax revenue.

South Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts said the reassessments represent a major spike in property values.

“There are four or five properties that were originally valued at less than $100 million, combined. The new assessments will be in excess of $5 billion,” Pitts said.

Pitts said the change would represent a significant boost to the county’s tax base if approved.

Still, some residents have raised concerns about data centers, including how much physical space they occupy.

Supporters say the updated valuations reflect the true scale and economic impact of the facilities.

The Fulton County Board of Assessors is expected to vote on the new assessed values on Thursday.