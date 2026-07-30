This promising second-year Bulldog ‘could be as good as he wants to be’

Elijah Griffin was not one of the four Georgia Bulldogs to make First Team All-SEC in the preseason media voting.

But if he has the season some think he can, he’ll be a very real candidate to do so at the end of the 2026 season.

“Elijah, man, he could be as good as he wants to be,” linebacker Raylen Wilson told DawgNation at SEC Media Days. “He’s athletically gifted, strong, big, where he can take on two blockers.”

Griffin did get recognized as one of the top burgeoning talents in the league, as he did make Second Team All-SEC last week. As a freshman, Griffin finished with 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

He’s going to need to up those numbers in 2026 if he’s to stack up with the likes of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Christen Miller.

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