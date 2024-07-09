Fulton Co. Housing Authority may be dissolved after controversial allegations

Fulton County could lose its housing authority after accusations of money mismanagement, sexual assaults, and other issues.

County leaders told Channel 2′s Sophia Choi that the housing authority is in shambles.

The majority of the board has resigned.

Channel 2 Action News received a copy of a letter that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sent to Fulton County on June 24.

It says in part, “The recommendation for the corrective plan is to procure a third party to manage their program,” and “The current staff lack the experience in their current roles to correct the deficiencies.”

The letter doesn’t mention any crimes, but Fulton County’s Chairman Robb Pitts believes it’s time to clean house.

“Is it workers going out to these houses? Is it board members committing these crimes? Who is committing these crimes?” Choi asked.

“We don’t know for sure. We heard board members are involved. Staff members, permanent staff members are involved. We hear temporary staff members are involved. We don’t know to be honest with you,” Pitts said.

County commissioners appoint seven of the nine housing authority board members.

Only four remain. The rest resigned.

Georgia law says three makes a quorum, so they can still operate.

Pitts says he’s now waiting on a follow-up letter from HUD with the next steps.

Meanwhile, commissioners will meet in executive session about this on Wednesday with everything on the table, including getting rid of the board that runs it.

“It’ll involve new blood with staffing and the board members,” Pitts said.

Choi tried to find out how much money Fulton County’s housing authority gets from the federal government through HUD.

She called the chief operating officer but could not get an answer to that question.

She also called the housing authority, but was only able to reach a voicemail box that was full.