Franklin County Schools to close all schools after receiving online threats overnight

File photo. An empty classroom.

Classroom (Louis-Photo - stock.adobe.com)

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin County School System will close all of its schools Friday due to receiving threats.

According to the district in Northeast Georgia, online threats were made against the school system late Thursday night.

Out of an abundance of caution, the schools will all be closed on Friday for staff and students.

In the days following the school shooting at Apalachee High School, law enforcement officers have arrested several people accused of making threats against school districts.

The Gainesville Police Department said Thursday morning that a teenager had been arrested for making several threats against schools in the area, while another teen was arrested Thursday afternoon for threatening to “finish the job” at Apalachee High School.

Both teens were taken into custody, but have not yet been identified.

In Thomasville, a student was arrested after being found at Macintyre Park Middle School with a gun on Thursday afternoon.


