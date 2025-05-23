Former youth detention center official arrested in alleged assault on teen girl

MARIETTA, GA — A former assistant director at the Marietta Youth Detention Center is behind bars, accused of violently assaulting a teenage girl in custody.

Vanderia Britton was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and is being held without bond on a felony charge of first-degree child cruelty. The alleged incident occurred in late April, while Britton was employed at the detention facility.

According to arrest warrants, a 14-year-old girl required four stitches near her right eye after Britton allegedly struck her with a portable radio, punched her, and choked her until she fell to the floor. Witnesses reportedly saw Britton place his hands around the teen’s throat from a standing position during the assault.

Britton was taken into custody on Monday and remains in the Cobb County Jail. Officials have not stated whether additional charges could be filed.

The motive behind the altercation has not been disclosed.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story