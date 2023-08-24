Former Trump chief of staff, Mark Meadows, turns himself into Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows was among those who turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

Meadows was one of the 19 people indicted last week by a Fulton County Grand Jury accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, WSB′s Candace McCowan spotted Meadow’s attorney walking into the bail bondsmen’s office.

Meadow’s attorney and the bondsman then drove over to the Rice Street jail entrance.

At about 2:16 p.m., Meadows was booked into the jail.

Meadows was hoping to avoid having his mugshot taken in Fulton County. He requested his case be moved from state court to federal court since he said he acted as a federal employee when the crimes he was accused of occurred.

A judge ruled that Meadows had to surrender.

He was in jail for only moments Thursday before leaving since he pre-arranged his bond.

There is a hearing set for Monday in federal court where a judge will hear evidence and then determine if the case should be moved from Fulton County court to federal court.

