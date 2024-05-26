Former RHOA star, ex-NFL husband have strict closet schedule during divorce

ATLANTA — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann have been going through divorce proceedings for a year.

Court documents were obtained detailing the lengths the estranged couple has gone to in order to avoid one another in their Milton mansion.

According to a document filed in the Fulton County Superior Court last week, the couple has strict times they are allowed to access the closet in their master bedroom.

Zolciak will have access to the closet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biermann is not allowed to enter the closet during those times.

The order goes on to say that neither can sell or get rid of anything considered “marital property” in any way.



