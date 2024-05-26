Local

Former RHOA star, ex-NFL husband have strict closet schedule during divorce

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Kim Zolciak Hosts Kentucky Derby Hat Contest At Empire City Casino At Yonkers Raceway YONKERS, NY - MAY 06: NFL Player Kroy Biermann (L) and TV Personality Kim Zolciak attend as Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway) (Dave Kotinsky)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann have been going through divorce proceedings for a year.

Court documents were obtained detailing the lengths the estranged couple has gone to in order to avoid one another in their Milton mansion.

According to a document filed in the Fulton County Superior Court last week, the couple has strict times they are allowed to access the closet in their master bedroom.

Zolciak will have access to the closet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biermann is not allowed to enter the closet during those times.

The order goes on to say that neither can sell or get rid of anything considered “marital property” in any way.


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!