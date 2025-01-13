Former prominent attorney Tex McIver released from prison

Local

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed that former prominent attorney Claud “Tex” McIver has been released from the Augusta State Medical Prison on Thursday.

This announcement comes nearly one year after he pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the death of his wife, Diane McIver.

McIver claims he accidentally shot his wife, Diane, in 2016. He fired a shot from the backseat of a car they were riding in with friends.

He was found guilty of murder in 2018, but four years later the Georgia Supreme Court overturned the conviction ruling the jury didn’t receive property instructions.

McIver pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter last year.


